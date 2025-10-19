Prophet Sam Ojo gifts new car to veteran journalist

Popular prophet and revivalist, Prophet Samuel Adebayo Ojo, popularly known as Baba Authority, has put a smile on the face of veteran journalist, Kunle Babarinde, the founder of popular weekly tabloid: Yoruba Tooto, and YORUBA TOOTO TV on YouTube, as he gifted him a new Mazda Venza worth over N15 million.

The unexpected gift of a brand new SUV was presented to the veteran journalist by Prophet Ojo on October 15, 2025 Lagos State.

The founder of the popular Ibadan, Oyo State prayer mountain, Ori-Oke Ogo, praised Babarinde for his dedication and service in journalism.

He also praised his dedication as the Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Light Way Media, a company owned by the prophet, which has three radio stations under its umbrella: Melody 107.7FM, Iyana-Ipaja, Lagos State; Ariya 100.3FM, Ibafo, Ogun State; and Melody 100.7FM, Ibadan, Oyo State.

While expressing gratitude to Prophet Ojo, Babarinde said the gift was unexpected.

He disclosed that this would not be the first time Ojo would be doing such for him.

He prayed for the donor that his anointing would never run dry.