Prophet Omale releases 28 shocking  prophecies for 2022

The founder of Divine Hand of God Prophetic Ministry, Prophet Emmanuel Omale, has released 27 prophecies for the year 2022.

The cleric in the prophecies predicted that there will be crises, crimes, attacks and battles that will look like the 2023 general elections will not hold.

He however said that despite the attacks and instability in the country, Nigeria will overcome and be prosperous in the end.

He also predicted the collapse of a popular political party and a comeback of a former famous party.

He said, “I see people decamping to a party. I see people leaving a big famous party to a party that was famous before that is no longer famous. I see confusion and separation in a big party after the conference.

“All major contenders and aspirants will fizzle out and will not emerge as their party’s flagbearers.

“There is going to be a lot of crises, crying, attacks and battles that will look like the elections will not hold”.

The Prophet also urged the federal government to focus on Sokoto State, saying the enemy of Nigeria’s unity is interested in using the state to cause disunity in Nigeria.

He said, “The federal government should focus on Sokoto. Sokoto is the strength of the North and any crisis there will knock down the North. Sokoto should be protected.

“The enemy is very interested in Sokoto because there is a spiritual strength resident in Sokoto that presides over the northern states, when there’s no peace in Sokoto, the northern states will be in trouble. There’s the need for the federal government to safeguard Sokoto.

“The Lord is saying to the Northern State elders and politicians to imbibe the fear of God in the heart of the young generation, the teenagers, and make sure education is a priority, God’s priority and education priority.

“If this is not done, a time will come when the elite in the North will find it difficult to move around.

“God is saying that, that the government should create a learning curriculum from primary school for children to learn about God. They should emphasise that anyone who joins thuggery, kidnapping, and banditry will not last up to two years.

“God is saying all religious leaders, Christians, Muslims, pagans should come together, drop religion and talk about God.

“The only way we can get our nation back is to drop religion and talk about God and our future”.

The cleric further urged federal government to encourage community policing.

This, the Prophet added, can be achieved by liaising with grassroots security to combat crime, this will be the best approach in combating crimes.