Prophet Ilukholor tackles Mbaka over comments on Evan. Ebuka Obi

A Lagos-based clergyman, Prophet Elijah Bamidele Ilukholor of Christ House of Prayer and Deliverance Ministry, has accused well known Catholic Priest, Rev. Father Mbaka, of being jealous of the growing popularity of Evangelist Ebuka Obi of Zion Prayer Movement Outreach.

He was reacting to a video of Mbaka at his programme in Enugu who, in apparent reference to Ebuka Obi, declared that the fact he washed his feet did not mean he should go and open a ministry.

Prophet Ilukholor said it was strange that the same Mbaka who once declared Ebuka Obi as qualified for God’s work, gave him his blessings, anointed him and admonished him to “fear no one and refuse to be intimidated” has turned round to attack him at his programmes at Adoration Ministry in Enugu.

Ilukholor admonished Mbaka to learn from Prophet Elijah and his successor Elisha in the Bible and treat Ebuka with love and fatherly care, arguing that Elijah prayed for double anointing for Elisha and was not jealous of him.

