Founder of Champions Royal Assembly, Prophet Joshua Iginla, has just acquired a multi billion Naira jet to further the cause of the ministry.

Iginla confirmed this during the celebration of his birthday in his Abuja church.

The clergy, who runs the 80,000 seater auditorium widely known as City of Wonders in Abuja, just added the new wonder in the air to ease the missionary work as a prophet with global impact.

He equally dashed over 142 widows N150,000 each and a bag of rice, which amounted to N21 million.

He gave three widows and several of his pastors lands worth N95 million in Abuja with assurance to build the house on them.

Prophet Iginla has been to hundreds of nations to carry out missionary work.

He has been to Zambia, Zimbabwe, Kenya, United States of America, Cameroon, South Africa and so many countries and continents to preach the word of God.

It is noted that he runs a busy missionary schedule round the year globally.