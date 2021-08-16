Prophet Ayodele’s 18-m-old prophecy on Zambia president fulfilled

President Edgar Lungu of Zambia has lost in the election conducted four days ago, to the opposition leader, Hakainde Hichilema –despite being in power as the incumbent president.

This was foretold by popular Nigerian prophet, Primate Elijah Ayodele, the leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church.

A statement from the ministry reads: “Prophecy never gets old if it is from God. The fact that it didn’t come to pass immediately doesn’t mean it won’t happen again, just as this which was prophesied in March 2020, eighteen months ago.

“The man of God in his annual book of prophecies entitled ‘Warnings to the Nation (2020 edition)’ revealed that the government would lose grip on the people and that the opposition would trouble the ruling party.

“He also said the efforts of President Edgar Lungu would not be appreciated.

“The current situation in Zambia is no doubt as a result of the government led by Edgar Lungu not having a grip on the people. If a government doesn’t have grip on the people, it leads to rejection by the people, which is exactly what happened in Zambia.

“Also, opposition troubling a ruling party is almost unreal and impossible but in Zambia, the opposition before the election gave the ruling party a run till the election day. This has also resulted in victory for the ruling party.

“Clearly, the president’s efforts in previous terms were not appreciated by the people and ended in him being voted out as the president of Zambia.

With these, the prophecy of Primate Ayodele, which was released 18 months ago, has been fulfilled.”