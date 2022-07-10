Prophet Ayodele under fire for comment on Peter Obi’s presidency

Nigerians on Twitter have knocked the Leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele over his recent prophecy on the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

Earlier on, the Prophet stated that Peter Obi is a noisemaker who cannot win the presidency in 2023.

According to Ayodele: “Peter Obi is a noisemaker; he can’t make a single difference. Saying Obi will win the election is zero”.

However, the prophecy did not go well as some tweep tackled the man of God for attempting to frustrate Peter Obi’s candidacy.

While some tweeps alleged that he was paid for the job, others referred to him as a scammer, saying he is part of those sabotaging the progress of the country.

Here are some reactions:

@LamD_lantern: “Thank you Sir. But we will keep making noise, God will acknowledge the voice of his children, you are no God and God isn’t you. Obidience is better than Sacrifice.”

@IfechiEli: “419 primate. People like him kept Nigeria where it is today.”

@Ideal_001 “Lol Primate Ayodele is always running mouth. People don’t even regard his prophecy.”

@great_ay, “I don’t like talking against men of God whether they are real or fake….. But sir in this country, you don’t have the monopoly of hearing. However, the voice of the people is the voice of God.

@ BundeJoshua said “This man should ask father Mbaka about what is happening to fake prophets in Nigeria concerning Obi.”

@ChineduNwota: “The last time his prophesy came to pass is when he closed his mouth and said nothing. @PeterObi can win and will surely win.”

@KenAnichebe4 wrote, “Fake prophet everywhere, this one is talking so that they can give him money.”

“Oga prophet we done hear, when they win, you still talk another thing, don’t you know that Nigeria has record of all you have said in the past, did it come to pass? You want money from them.”

Meanwhile, a political analyst, James Obi has reacted to the comments by Obi’s supporters.

James warned the supporters of Peter Obi to take caution because attacking the Primate will only ruin the chances of their candidate in the election.

He stated that when a prophet speaks about the future, one has to wait for the time to come before making statements that are not suitable for the man of God.

Obi referred to Primate Ayodele’s past prophecy on the candidate of the APC in Anambra election, Andy Uba, stating that Primate Ayodele told him that he won’t become governor in the state but his supporters launched an attack against the man of God but at the end of the day, they had to lick their wound.

He advised them to take precaution, apologise to the man of God and wait till the 2023 election before castigating Primate Ayodele.

“The social media attack launched against the person of Primate Elijah Ayodele, the prophet of God is totally uncalled for.

“The man of God has prophesied, this prophecy has a time frame to come to pass which of course is 2023 during Nigeria’s presidential election. If Peter Obi emerges, we can castigate the prophet but if he doesn’t emerge, we just give Glory to God for speaking through his prophet ahead of time.

“I believe a prophet doesn’t speak out of his own intelligence, a prophet speaks according to what God showed him, do we now blame the prophet for listening to God? Is it a sin to be a prophet? It gives me so much worry when ordinary human beings that don’t have a relationship with God at all castigate a man who has devoted all his life to the service of God, you don’t even have the right to tackle whatever he prophesies as long as he continues to prove his calling with the fulfilment of prophecies.

“I remember vividly in 2021 when Anambra governorship election was held, Primate Ayodele had long before the election released names of aspirants who won’t become the governor of Anambra state and surprisingly, the candidate of the APC, Andy Uba was mentioned in the list.

Instead of listening to the prophet and probably reach out to him for spiritual assistance, Andy Uba’s media team started sponsoring stories against the man of God, calling him names and lying against him; At the end of the day, Andy Uba didn’t even come second in the election and was even sacked by the court as the APC candidate, erasing the memory of his participation in the Anambra governorship election.

“He could have corrected it and not gone through so much disgrace but because of his obstinacy to the word of God, he was deeply humiliated.

“The same thing goes for Governor Dave Umahi and his colleague, Governor Ben Ayade who were warned by the prophet against decamping to APC.

“Primate Ayodele categorically told them that they won’t get what they are looking for in the ruling party but they never listened, we all know how they were made irrelevant in the party’s presidential primary.

“It’s unfortunate that the supporters of Peter Obi are going through that same path of obstinacy against the word of God.

“They are so blindfolded to know that Primate Ayodele is just a vessel, God is the originator of the prophetic warning. Well, the earlier they know, the better that Primate Ayodele will not even bow for their attacks, rather, they will continue to ruin the chances of their candidate who is still trying to build a political structure.

“If Peter Obi is wise, he better calls his supporters to order, they can speak against any other person but attacking Primate Ayodele who is a proven servant of God? That’s dangerous for his ambition.’’