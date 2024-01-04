Prophet Ayodele to Tinubu: Don’t wait till people start stoning you

The Leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, has once again urged President Bola Tinubu to solve the economic hardship facing Nigerians.

Primate Ayodele made this known in a statement signed and issued by his media aide, Osho Oluwatosin, on Thursday.

He warned Tinubu to treat the economic situation of the country as top priority because it keeps getting worse by the day.

The prophet stated that there will be massive protests if the President doesn’t solve the problems.

He made it known that people are hungry and salary earners can no longer sustain themselves with what they get.

He urged President Tinubu not to wait till people start stoning him and every politician before realising that he needs to get to work.

Ayodele said: “If Tinubu doesn’t get to work immediately and find a way to solve our economic issues, there will be massive protests.

“The people are crying already, salary earners are not satisfied and it will get to a state where governors will not be able to pay salaries again.

“Don’t wait till they start stoning you and every politician before working, you need to do something now; there is serious hunger in the land.

“It will also affect some African nations.

“The president should do the needful.”

It would be recalled that during the release of his 2024 prophecies, Primate Ayodele recommended five solutions for President Tinubu to savage the economic situation of the country.

He said: “Government of Nigeria must work on five things in 2024 which can make the country to be great: (1) Stable light, (2) Improve security and buy more weapons, (3) Development of infrastructural facilities, (4) Agriculture (plenty of food) and (5) Create employment.”