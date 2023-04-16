Prophet Ayodele predicts winners of Bayelsa, Imo governorship polls

The Leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, has revealed that the Governor of Bayelsa State, Douye Diri, will retain his seat in the governorship election coming up later in the year, while a strong opposition will unseat the Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodinma.

The man of God made the revelations in a statement signed by his media aide, Osho Oluwatosin, on Sunday.

Ayodele advised the Bayelsa State Governor, who has won the primaries of the Peoples Democratic Party for the election, to make reconciliation moves with aggrieved parties in the state beyond his party because he foresees a kind of technicality being used against him though he will win the election.

He explained that the All Progressives Congress in the state will swim in a deep crisis and it will affect the chances of the party’s candidate, Timipre Sylva.

He warned Diri to be more focused and continue doing projects that will make the people smile.

The statement quoted Ayodele as having said: “The governor of Bayelsa state, Douye Diri will retain his seat but he needs to make reconciliation moves before the election with aggrieved parties.

“He must stay on alert and put his house in order.

“He must continue doing projects that will make the people smile.

“Diri should be more focused than ever because they want to do a kind of technicality against him.

“The PDP should extend reconciliation move to other parties and there will be crisis in Bayelsa APC and this will make way for the PDP.”

For Imo State, Primate Ayodele warned oppositions against going into the election individually.

He made it known that only a strong coalition can unseat Uzodinma because he has all he needs to win the election.

He advised oppositions to come together to unseat him because the people of Imo State don’t want him anymore.

He said: “If anyone wants to win Hope Uzodinma in Imo state, there must be a coalition.

“As individuals, no opposition will be able to defeat the governor so they need for form a coalition if they are truly serious about defeating the governor.

“A strong coalition will unseat him but if the oppositions go into the election for their selfish interests, they will lose.

“The people of Imo don’t want him again but he has all he needs to win the election, only a strong coalition will stop him.

“Your selfishness will not give you victory.”