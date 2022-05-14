Prophecy: Primate Ayodele reveals winner of Somalia presidential election  

The Leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele in his latest revelation has declared that the chances of the incumbent Somalia’s President winning the forthcoming poll are very slim, saying among the old faces will emerge the winner.

The revelation by the Cleric is contained in a statement signed by his media aide, Osho Oluwatosin, Primate Ayodele said “he doesn’t see a new face becoming the next president of the country”.

However, Primate Ayodele said: “He made it known that an old face will still become the next president of Somalia.

Speaking on the chances of the incumbent President, Mohamed Abdullahi, the man of God declared that he has made some mistakes that would affect his chances.

He also revealed other aspirants that won’t be favoured in the election.

“The incumbent president has made some mistakes and if he had corrected them, He may have a chance in the election.”

“I don’t see MP Abdulkadir Osoble, Dahir Mohamud Gelle, Bashir Haji Ali, Abdullahi Ali Hassan, Abdinur Sheikh Mohamed, and Abdirahman Ahmed Ablaal winning the election”.

The Somali presidential election has been slated for Sunday, May 15, 2022.