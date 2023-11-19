Prophecies: Primate Ayodele speaks on Weah’s loss, incoming elections 

The Leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Ayodele has revealed how he warned the outgoing President of Liberia, George Weah before the presidential election he just lost to his opponent.

Primate Ayodele stated in an interview that he is not happy Weah lost the election.

The cleric stated his reason was because Weah would have done better than his first term but it wasn’t a surprise because God had shown him beforehand.

The prophet stated that he reached out to top officials in Weah’s cabinet to extend his prophecies to them even after they were made available on the internet but due to Weah’s neglect of God’s directives, He orchestrated his loss.

Primate Ayodele further stressed that the people of Liberia will suffer greatly in the administration of Joseph Boakai as President of the country.

He said in a statement issued on Sunday that: ‘’It’s not news to me that George Weah lost the election though I am not happy he lost because he would have done better if he had won his second term ambition but he orchestrated his loss. I sent him warnings through some of his top officials because God had shown me how the election would go. My prophecies have been on the internet even before the first round of election. I told George Weah that there will be re-run and also revealed some things he should do to win but he ignored.’’

‘’Politicians don’t have the fear of God, they are too full of themselves and this is what led to George Weah’s failure. He should wait for another time if the Lord keeps him but Liberia will see hell, this new government won’t be good for them. It’s just unfortunate that George Weah caused his loss by not honouring God.’’

Speaking of other presidents and politicians Primate Ayodele mentioned people from Ghana, Botswana, South Africa, Cameroun, Malawi, Venezuela, and Haiti, speaking on the elections coming up in the countries.

In Ghana, Primate Ayodele warned the opposition candidate, John Mahama about his ambition and the need for him to obey God’s directives while prophesying about the ambition of Botswana President, making it known that a coalition will unseat him because he will make some silly mistakes.

‘’Likewise in Ghana, if Mahama doesn’t do as God directs, he will fail the election and the ruling party will still continue. It’s not going to be the usual election but a very tough one. The election can consume opposition if they don’t stand well. It may also go to rerun and if it does, Mahama will lose it.

‘’Botswana president has all it takes to retain his seat but he will begin to make some silly mistakes that can knock him out. The opposition there can win him if they form a coalition. The opposition should continue to re-align with the grassroot people if they want to win” the cleric warned.

In South Africa, Primate Ayodele disclosed that their election will be about ethnicity and tribalism, stating that Julius Malema will give the incumbent president a tough time in the election.

He however advised Malema to stand firm because he may be rigged out.

The man of God also spoke about Cameroon election, stating that President Paul Biya may not be able to contest in the next election.

He said: ‘’The South Africa election will be an election of ethnicity, tribalism, who knows who. Julius Malema will shock Cyril Ramaphosa. The incumbent president must not rely on his past glory. He must stand firm, focused otherwise what Malema has can destroy the structure of Ramaphosa.

“Malema is serious with this election. He will go all out; spiritually, economically, legally, technically, to win the election at all cost but if he doesn’t stand firm, the election may be rigged.’’

‘’Cameroun President, Paul Biya must be very prayerful. He needs prayers because he may not be the one that will contest the next election. If he doesn’t leave power, power will leave him.’’

For Malawi President, Primate Ayodele alerted him to spearhead a coalition that will oust him from office, advising him to change his political tactics so as to retain his position.

‘’In Malawi, there will be a coalition to remove the president from office and they won’t want him to continue his term. He needs to change his political tactics by creating job opportunities, creating employment, and working on infrastructure otherwise, he will lose the country” Ayodele said.

Primate Ayodele mentioned that the next Haiti president will face attempts on his life while speaking briefly about the Venezuelan election.

He added: ”The Venezuela election will amount to a crisis because the opposition will want to take over from the government but they are not ready to release power. It will be a tug of war and confusion.”

”In Haiti, the next president needs to pray to live because there will be attempts on his life.”