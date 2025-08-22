Property worth millions destroyed as fire razes residential building, shop in Iseyin

The Oyo State Fire Services Agency reported that properties worth millions of naira were destroyed in a fire outbreak that affected a residential building and a shop at Atake, Adebo Axis of Oja-Oba in the Iseyin Area of the state.

The Chairman of the state fire agency, Mr Moroof Akinwande, confirmed the incident in a statement issued on Friday in Ibadan.

Akinwande said the agency received a distress call at exactly 4:04 p.m. on Thursday from one Mrs Adegoke Anifat.

He explained that firefighters led by ACFS Azeez Muritala were immediately deployed to the scene, where they met an ancient residential building and an adjoining shop already engulfed in flames.

According to him, the personnel swiftly swung into action and successfully curtailed the fire, preventing it from spreading to other nearby buildings and properties.

The chairman stated that no casualties were reported, but properties worth millions of naira were damaged or destroyed.

He attributed the fire’s cause to a power surge.

Akinwande urged residents to be more safety-conscious and stressed the importance of installing fire extinguishers in homes and business premises to mitigate future incidents.

