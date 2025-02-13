Property worth millions destroyed as fire guts 7-storey building in Lagos

A fire incident that occurred on Thursday, ravaged a seven-storey commercial building belonging to AG Leventis, Iddo House, Iddo, via Oyingbo, Lagos, destroying property worth millions of naira.

Eyewitness reports that the fire started at about 11 a.m. and affected the archive room on the first floor, measuring approximately 108 square meters.

The building is occupied by Nigeria Bottling Company PLC.

While investigations are ongoing, preliminary findings suggest that the fire was caused by self-ignition due to rising temperatures in the confined archival space.

The Director of the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, Margaret Adeseye, confirmed the incident.

Fortunately, there were no casualties, but valuable properties worth millions of naira were lost.

