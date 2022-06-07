Property owners beg Oyetola to pay compensation on demolished buildings

Property owners whose buildings were demolished for road construction in Osogbo, Osun State have lamented that the state government did not pay them compensation since 2013.

One of the property owners, Funke Afolabi, who spoke on behalf of others, said many of those affected have died, while many are sick and other are facing serious financial challenges.

In 2013, shops and buildings including a petrol station were demolished to pave way for road dualisation in Osogbo, the Osun State capital.

The structures on both sides of Fakunke area, Olaiya junction and MDS area were affected. Afolabi said the compensation to be paid is over one billion naira.

Afolabi said the development sent many of the property owners to their early graves while many are very sick and other facing serious financial challenges.

According to her: “We members of MDS Shop Owners Association wish to express our displeasure over the unfair treatment meted out on our members on the issue of compensation for the demolished structures.

“The structures flanking both sides of MDS Road, stretching from Old Garage, MDS, Olaiya Junction to Fakunle Area were demolished by the State Government for dualisation of the Road in 2013. Enumeration and valuation exercise was carried out by officials of the Ministry of Lands and Physical Planning for payment of compensation.

“Unfortunately, the compensation was not paid by Mr Rauf Aregbesola led Government in spite of series of letters of reminder and visits paid to the then Governor.

“On assumption of office in 2019, Governor Isiaka Adegboyega Oyetola made a committal statement that compensation would be paid in trenches to all the claimants.

“It is disturbing to note that approval has been given for compensation to be paid to a section of the claimants with the exclusion of claimants from Old Garage, MDS, Olaiya Junction and Fakunle Area. This development negates the principle of equity, justice and fairness.

“To this end, we appeal to His Excellency, Alhaji Isiaka Adegboyega Oyetola to revisit this issue with a view to giving every claimant a portion of the compensation as earlier promised.”

The owner of the demolished petrol station, Alhaji Suaibu Agboola, begged Governor Adegboyega Oyetola to pay their compensation without delay.

Also speaking on behalf of affected property owners, Lasisi Adewale said Governor Oyetola promised to pay the compensation and pleaded with him to fulfill his promise.

The Commissioner for Works in the Osun State, Engineer Remi Omowaye, said the state government has not paid any one among the property owners and urged them to be patient.