Property agent docked for allegedly using tenant’s N4m to bet

A property agent, Adebowale Ogunjimi was arraigned on Thursday before a Kado Grade 1 Court, Abuja for allegedly misappropriating N4 million on sport betting.

Ogunjimi, who lives in Wuse Zone 6, Abuja, is charged with three counts of criminal breach of trust, cheating and misappropriation.

The Prosecution Counsel, Stanley Nwafoaku, told the court that the matter was reported at Utako Police Station by the complainant, Sunday Michael of Bola Adedeji & Partners, on Jan.20

Nwafoaku further alleged that three tenants paid the sum of N4 million into the defendant’s personal account as rent.

The prosecutor in addition stated that instead of the defendant to remit the money to his organisation, he converted it to his personal use.

He said that when the defendant was arrested during police investigation, he confessed to have used the money to play sport betting.

The police said the offence contravenes the provisions of sections 312, 322 and 309 of the Penal Code.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The judge, Muhammed Wakili, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N200,000 and a surety in like sum.

He directed that the surety must provide a passport photograph, any valid means of identification and a BVN printout from his bank.

Wakili also adjourned the matter until March 16, for hearing.