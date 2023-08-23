Property agent docked for allegedly absconding with client’s N250, 000

A property agent, Uchechi Joy, was on Wednesday docked in a Kado Grade I Area Court Abuja, for allegedly absconding with a client’s N250,000 house rent.

The police charged Joy with criminal breach of trust and cheating.

The defendant however pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Prosecution Counsel, Stanley Nwafoaku, told the court that on Aug. 9, at about 6:05 p.m, Favour Chizoba, reported the matter at the Mabushi Police Station.

Nwafoaku alleged that, on May 5, the complainant signed an agreement and paid N250, 000 to the defendant for a one-bedroom apartment at Ghiri village, Abuja.

He said the defendant breached the agreement, by refusing to give the house keys to the complainant on the date agreed upon as well as converting the said money to his personal use.

The Prosecution Counsel, however said during police investigation, the defendant, admitted to the crime, adding that the offence contravened sections, 312 and 322 of the penal code law.

The Defence Counsel, Charity Nwosu made an oral bail application, citing Section 36 of the 1999 Constitution (as amended) and Section 158 of Administration of Criminal Justice Act (ACJA), 2015, assuring that the defendant would not jump bail, if granted.

The defence counsel also added that the defendant has a reliable and gainfully employed surety.

The prosecution counsel, however, did not object to the bail application made by the defence counsel.

The Area Court Judge, Malam Mohammed Wakili, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N200,000 with one surety in like sum.

Wakili ordered that the defendant must provide reliable surety, who must reside within the jurisdiction of the court.

He added that the surety must provide a BVN print out, two recent passport photographs and a valid identification card, which must be verified by the court registrar.

The Judge adjourned the case until Oct. 4 for hearing.