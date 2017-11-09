Promotion exams compulsory for Nasarawa State civil servants from 2018 – official

Nasarawa State Government will make promotion examination mandatory for eligible civil servants as from 2018, according to Musa Dangana, Chairman of its Civil Service Commission.

Dangana told the News Agency of Nigeria on Thursday in Lafia that government had stopped automatic promotion based on number of years on grade levels.

He said: “As from next year (2018), anyone due for promotion will have to pass the necessary examination to get it.

“The commission promoted all deserving civil servants in 2017 without any examination, with more than 2,000 benefiting. Next year will not be like that.”

Dangana said that some civil servants had stagnated on their current grades for years, but promised that those qualified would be promoted, after passing the prescribed examinations.

He said that most MDAs were responsible for the promotion of workers from Grade Level 1 to 13, while the commission handles the promotion of those from 14 to 16.