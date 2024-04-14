Promoting respectful handling of Naira, by Kayode Ajulo

The Nigerian Naira, as the official currency of Nigeria, holds significant value and importance in our everyday lives. It is our responsibility as responsible citizens to understand and adhere to the guidelines and laws established by the Central Bank of Nigeria concerning the proper handling and respect for Naira currency.

By doing so, we contribute to the preservation of the currency’s integrity, durability, and widespread acceptance.

This article aims to emphasise the importance of respecting and handling Naira currency in accordance with the CBN Act and other relevant laws.

1. Understanding the CBN Act:

The CBN Act serves as the legal framework governing the regulation and management of Nigeria’s monetary system. It provides guidelines and regulations that safeguard the integrity and value of the Naira currency. Sections 20 and 21 of the CBN Act specifically outline the responsibilities of individuals in handling and preserving Naira banknotes.

2. Prohibition of Defacing and Mutilating Naira Currency:

The CBN Act strictly prohibits defacing, mutilating, or tampering with Naira banknotes. This includes actions such as writing, tearing, stapling, or intentionally damaging the currency. Engaging in such practices not only devalues the currency but also undermines trust and confidence in its authenticity.

3. Consequences and Legal Ramifications:

Individuals found guilty of defacing or mutilating Naira currency may face legal consequences as stipulated by the CBN Act. Penalties may include fines and imprisonment, which are determined based on the severity of the offence and the discretion of the court. It is crucial to recognize that these consequences are in place to protect the integrity and sanctity of the Naira currency.

4. Proper Handling Practices:

Respecting Naira currency involves adopting responsible handling practices. The CBN recommends the following guidelines:

a. Handle with Clean Hands: Ensure your hands are clean to prevent transferring dirt or oils onto the banknotes.

b. Avoid Folding and Crumpling: Handle banknotes gently, avoiding excessive folding or crumpling that may lead to damage.

c. Store in Clean and Dry Conditions: Preserve the quality of Naira banknotes by storing them in clean and dry environments, protecting them from moisture or other damaging factors.

d. Use Currency Holders or Wallets: Utilise currency holders or wallets to safeguard banknotes from wear and tear.

e. Educate Others: Spread awareness about the proper handling and respect for Naira currency, encouraging others to follow the guidelines set forth by the CBN.

5. Promoting a Culture of Respect:

Embracing a culture of respect for Naira currency contributes to a stronger economy and a sense of national pride. Upholding the CBN Act and other relevant laws demonstrates our commitment to preserving the value and integrity of our currency, thereby bolstering public trust and confidence in the Nigerian financial system.

Additional Examples of Legal Consequences for Defacing Naira Currency:

1. Monetary Fines: Individuals found guilty of defacing or mutilating Naira currency may be subject to monetary fines determined by the court. The specific amount of the fine depends on factors such as the severity of the offence and the court’s discretion.

2. Imprisonment: In addition to fines, the court may impose a prison sentence as a penalty for defacing Naira currency. The length of imprisonment varies based on the nature and extent of the offence, as well as other factors considered by the court.

3. Community Service: As an alternative or in addition to fines and imprisonment, the court may order individuals to perform community service as a means of reparation for defacing Naira currency. Community service can involve activities that benefit the community and raise awareness about the importance of respecting the currency.

4. Criminal Record: Being found guilty of defacing Naira currency can result in a criminal record, which can have long-term implications for employment prospects and personal reputation.

5. Legal Expenses: Individuals accused of defacing Naira currency may also incur legal expenses related to hiring legal representation and court proceedings. These expenses can add financial burdens in addition to fines or other penalties imposed by the court.

It is important to note that the specific legal consequences for defacing Naira currency can vary depending on the circumstances of each case, the jurisdiction, and the discretion of the court. The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Act provides the framework for addressing such offences, and the enforcement and application of penalties lie within the jurisdiction of the judicial system.

Conclusion:

Respecting and handling Naira currency in accordance with the CBN Act and extant laws is not only a legal obligation but also a civic responsibility. By adhering to the guidelines provided by the CBN, we contribute to the longevity, acceptance, and integrity of the Naira currency. Let us foster a culture of respect for our national currency, recognizing that its preservation is vital for the prosperity and stability of our nation.

. Ajulo, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, is the Ondo State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice.