Anita Ukah, 2018 Most Beautiful Girl in Nigeria says manufacturing and promotions of made-in-Nigeria goods will boost entrepreneurship and develop the economy.

Ukah, an entrepreneur, said in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria on Saturday in Lagos that it would extensively get people engaged.

“It is good and extremely important that we manufacture our products here for ourselves and the world at large; by so doing, we promote ourselves and grow the economy.

“Our locally-made products are gaining recognition and some entrepreneurs are taking advantage of this good development to boost their businesses across the country,” she said.

The 1.88m (6ft.2 in) tall immediate past MBGN said that passing on the crown gave her more time to attend to her business.

“Life after reign has been good; most importantly, I have enough time to understand better and work to grow my leather craft.

“I am not just crafting hand bags for retail purposes that yield income but I am aiming to grow a brand – brand of quality – and to build a name to be reckoned with in and outside Nigeria,” Ukah said.

According to the Igbinedion University graduate of laboratory science, entrepreneurship can be challenging at the beginning but will pay off over time, with determination.

“It not usually easy but with determination, it will get better. Today, I am happy and proud of my leather craft and the relevance it adds to Africa, particularly Nigeria,” she added.

NAN reports that the Imo-born former beauty queen won the Miss Igbinedion University title in 2014 and emerged the MBGN in 2018.