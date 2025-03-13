Promo: Fidelity Bank empowers NYSC member with N.5m

Fidelity Bank Plc has presented a cheque of N500,000 to Grace Adamu, winner of its ongoing Get Alert In Millions Season 6 “Youth Empowerment” promo.

The dummy cheque of the cash was presented to the beneficiary in Patani, headquarters of Patani Local Government Area of Delta State.

Chidi Ogbuka, the Regional Sales Coordinator for Midwest 2, led some staff of the financial institution to present the cheque on Wednesday.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports thatAdamu, who hails from Kano State, is a Batch C, Stream One Corps member serving in Patani.

Ogbuka, while addressing the beneficiary alongside her colleagues at the National Youth Service Corps Secretariat in Patani, encouraged them to take advantage of the promo and open account with the bank.

“We want people to benefit from our promos, you can open a Fidelity Personal Savings account and stand a chance to benefit,” he said.

Speaking with NAN on the sideline, Ogbuka said that the Get Alert In Millions Season 6 “Youth Empowerment” promo was introduced in December 2024 and would run for eight months.

According to him, the Youth Empowerment arm of the Get Alert In Millions Season promo is specifically meant for the Corps members.

He said: “In the promo, there is provision for Corps members who opened accounts with us during their orientation camp where their monthly allowances are entering.

“The raffle draw is usually done every quarter.

“The one that was done in February is what we are presenting today.”

Ogbuka said that the basic requirement was for prospective customers to open a savings account with the bank and save about N5,000 or N10,000 in a month to qualify for the draw.

He said that the financial institution had done very well, adding that the Get Alert In Millions Season had become a known brand of Fidelity Bank.

The regional sales coordinator said that both existing and new customers had the chance of being winners in the promo.

Ogbuka advised the public to take advantage of the promo to enrich themselves, noting that as they increase their savings, they stand the chance of being winners.

Responding, Adamu expressed gratitude to God and Fidelity Bank for the victory.

She said: “It is like a surprise to me.

“I never expected it.

“I thank God and the Fidelity Bank through the NYSC Entrepreneurship Grant Programme.

“I am forever grateful to them.”

Adamu, while advising people to be committed and diligent in whatever they do, prayed to God to grant her the wisdom to utilise the cash wisely.

In his remark, Isaac Aguanah, the Chairman of Patani Local Government Area, thanked Fidelity Bank for the gesture.

Aguanah said: “I am happy good things are happening under my tenure as chairman.

“Fidelity Bank has added their own and I am sure more Corps members will win awards.”

