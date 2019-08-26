Prominent businessman and Tax Consultant, Chief Akinyele Oladeji, has announced the passing away of his mother, Adetoun Oladeji, popularly known as For The Mama Ke, in Ibadan, the capital of Oyo State.

According to the Ibadan-born businessman, Mrs. Oladeji, aged 89, died on August 22, 2019 around 12:18am.

Until her demise, For The Mama Ke was a renowned business woman and philanthropist, a devout Christian.

The son, who is the Managing Consultant/CEO of CSDC Consulting Nigeria, in a special statement informed that the family would publicly announce burial arrangements.

The late Oladeji is survived by many children and several grand and great grand-children.