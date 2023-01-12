Prominent Rapper allegedly impregnates lesbian couple + Video

Baton Rouge artist, Fredo Bang, isn’t just bangin’ on the track.

It has been brought to our attention that he has fathered a newborn baby with a married lesbian couple, Annie and Sevyn.

The internet went crazy when the news broke.

Many people found themselves shocked by the news commenting: “Someone plz explain,” and: “I’m still trying to understand.”

The couple is famous for their YouTube videos where they post lifestyle and relationship content.

They have a total of 50.3k YouTube subscribers under the name: “Being The Buffins.”

While some were confused about how this happened, others praised Fredo Bang for scoring them both.

Media personality Van Lathan commented: “Baton Rouge legend.”

Others also praised Fredo for this move.

There are still questions in the air as to if Fredo Bang was a donor or if the infant was conceived during sex.

We know that it’s common for couples to pursue donors when they cannot have a child.

However, a few context clues led some folks to believe that Fredo Bang was the couple’s third, in a threesome.

(A video by Annie and Sevyn shows them bearing their babies).

https://blackamericaweb.com.