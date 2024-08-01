Prominent Ondo monarch dies, President Tinubu mourns

President Bola Tinubu has extended his condolences to the people of Idanre and the government and people of Ondo State over the passing of Oba Frederick Adegunle Aroloye, Arubiefin IV, Owa of Idanre Kingdom and paramount ruler of Idanreland.

The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, revealed this in a statement on Wednesday.

According to Ngelale: “The President pays tribute to the first-class traditional ruler who was an advocate of peace, prosperity, and development during his remarkable 48-year reign on the throne of his ancestors.

“While joining the good people of Idanre to pray for the repose of the soul of the late monarch, the President affirms that the Owa will be long remembered for upholding the dignity of the throne and for his unwavering commitment to the progress of his people.

“The President prays to God Almighty to grant the soul of the departed eternal rest and comfort to those who mourn.”

