Prominent Nollywood actress speaks on reported marriage crisis

Nollywood actress Foluke Daramola’s husband, Olukayode Salako, has debunked the reports that their marriage has crashed.

The actress’s husband made this known in a lengthy post via his Facebook page on October 11, 2021.

Salako noted that their marriage is still intact and advised those spreading the rumours to desist from doing so.

He wrote: “Foluke Daramola Salako and I still share the same bedroom.

“In fact, we woke up on that same bed this morning.

“Let those silly merchants of beer parlor and pepper soup joint journalism continue to write their rubbish about us.

“They have been doing it since we got married.

“They have started circulating another false and unfounded silly-gossip information about our marriage this time again.

“They will continue to write their rubbish and we will continue to bond better and better in it for the celebration of the fantasy of our 10 years anniversary, which is coming in 4 months time.

“Our 10th anniversary as a couple is loading.

“We will invite them to come and see how okay we are and how good we shall continue to be together in it.

“They want it to break by force.

“They have tried and tried it for the 10 years through so many media blackmail, means and sources, but little do they know that we have decided to continue to be unbreakable.

“Foluke Daramola Salako and Olukayode Salako are good and are still okay together.”

Salako went on to shower praises on his wife while dispelling the rumours about the cracks in their marriage.

He said: “Foluke is a very good and responsible woman.

“The two of us are still good together and we do not intend to end it any time soon for any reason, because it is a divine project of God that is beyond the two of us,

“And, that is why it is still possible for us to be running, maintaining and sustaining it until now.

“She is still Mrs. Foluke Daramola Salako and I am still her proud husband.”