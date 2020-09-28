When actress Iyabo Ojo launched her beautiful mansion weeks ago, congratulatory messages poured in from her colleagues and fans.

People were thrilled by the beauty of her new home.

Meanwhile, a few hours ago, the actress took to her Instagram page to call out officials at Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos for extorting N51,950 from her for a COVID-19 test, which was never performed.

According to the actress, she had earlier been tested for COVID-19 in Turkey, where she came from, a day before heading home to Nigeria and it came out negative.

However, things went out of hand when she touched down in Nigeria and was made to pay for another COVID-19 test, which they never did.

Ojo wrote: “Hello Nigeria,

“I was really very upset at the Nigerian airport this morning, I did a COVID-19 test yesterday morning at the Turkish Istanbul airport before I was even allowed to fly, I had to even change my ticket because I needed to wait to collect my result. So now I’ve been tested, I’m COVID-19 free… and free to fly.

“I flew in this morning less than 24hrs with my negative test result of COVID-19, they didn’t even check it at the Lagos airport with all the stress I had to go through to do it in Turkey.

“Boom! To my greatest surprise I was made to pay another N51,950 for another COVID-19 test.

“Funny enough they didn’t carry out any test.

“They collected my money checked my temperature & gave me a paper to go to a centre in Lekki to do another COVID-19 test.

“ARE YOU SERIOUS! So what happened to the test I did in Turkey yesterday? Is it fake? This is extortion! Extortion!! Extortion!!!

“Why couldn’t you people carry out the test immediately at the airport like Turkey did, they collected 250TL that’s about N15,000 in Nigerian money and we went back for results 6hrs later in the same airport.

“You people in Lagos collected my money and still gave me a paper to go and do the test myself in Lekki.

“I have suffered.

“Custom also came with their own frustration and wanted to collect money from me again, saying that my goods were worth 50kg and I will have to pay a fine.

“Everything in the country is money. However, I made them understand that I was already frustrated and I didn’t pay any fine.

“Nigeria my country, happy anniversary in advance.”

An official, who does not want his name mentioned, said the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control had put out information which details the protocol and steps for travellers coming into the country.

Travellers coming into the country are required to pay in advance for another test seven days after their arrival.

The official said in this wise, the money collected from Ojo was not for instant testing at the airport, but for her to undergo a second test seven days after arrival.

Penalties have been outlined for defaulters.

The source added: “If a person is not treated right in the airport, it is not our jurisdiction and he or she might want to channel their grievance to the airline.”