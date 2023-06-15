Prominent Nollywood actor dies in his sleep

Nollywood actor, Brymo Uchegbu aka Don Brymo, has died.

The actor, according to available information, had been ill for a while and passed away in his sleep on June 15.

Actor Junior Pope confirmed Uchegbu’s passing on Instagram.

Pope wrote: “All who walked the earth mist die.

“But the true hero never dies.

“In memory he will live for ever.

“Rest well Don Brymo.”

Another actor, Mayor Ofoegbu, shared on his WhatsApp status: “Plan for tomorrow but live for today.

“Tomorrow is not guaranteed.”

Ofoegbu went ahead to confirm the news from Uchegbu’s death: “I wrote those lines on my WhatsApp status yesterday evening.

“My man, my 5&6, Don Brymo Uchegbu passed in his sleep.

“I received the shocking news this morning and had to verify from his family.

“Chai, Don Brymo my Manchi.

“It’s hard to say goodbye.

“Nnukwu Nwa na Enugu Ukwu (Big child from Enugu State).”