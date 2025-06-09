Prominent Nigerian actress speaks on reported car gift by MC Oluomo

A prominent Nigerian actress, Aisha Lawal, has reacted to a report that she was gifted a Toyota Venza car by the National President of the National Union of Road Transport Workers, Musiliu Akinsanya, popularly known as MC Oluomo.

The prominent Nigerian actress spoke on the report in a podcast, titled: “Talk To B,” which is anchored by one of her colleagues, Abiola Adebayo.

Lawal said: “I wonder if it was a setup or if the man smoked weed to claim that MC Oluomo collected Venza from him and gifted me.

“I have regard for MC Oluomo because he has done so much for people that I know.

“But I did not collect any car from him.

“Common, you have to add some respect to my name because I suffered before I made money.

“I don’t drive Venza.

“It’s not a car I like.

“I drive a GX 460.”

Lawal said she made N10 million weekly during the COVID-19 lockdown.

