Lebanese Shiite activist, Lukman Sleim, known for being an outspoken critic of the pro-Iranian Hezbollah movement, was on Thursday found dead in southern Lebanon, relatives and police sources said.

Sleim, who is married to a German woman, was also a publisher and an internationally recognised commentator on Lebanese and Middle Eastern politics.

“They killed him,” Sleim’s friend and American University in Beirut Professor, Makram Rabah, told dpa.

According to his relatives, his sister reported him missing late on Wednesday.

He previously said he received threats from Hezbollah followers.

Sources said he was found shot in the head inside his car in the southern city of Nabatiyeh, an area mainly controlled by Hezbollah.

He has been living in Haret Hreik in Beirut’s southern suburbs, also a stronghold of Hezbollah.

dpa/NAN.