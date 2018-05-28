Prominent Kwara indigenes back IGP over transfer of cult suspects to Abuja

Some prominent indigenes of Kwara have expressed their support for the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, over the transfer of suspected cultists arrested in Ilorin to Abuja for further interrogation.

The indigenes, who spoke under the auspices of Kwara Liberation Group, made their position known on Monday in Ilorin at a press conference addressed by their leader, Dr Amuda Aluko.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that KLG is a socio-political organisation with zero tolerance for corruption.

The group said the police had not acted contrary to the law on the transfer of the suspects to Abuja.

It said: “The KLG wishes to make it clear to the public that the police have not in any way transgressed their limit by the transfer of the arrested cultists to the Force Headquarters in Abuja.

“Similar transfer had occurred in the past which included the Oro-Ago Fulani/Farmer crisis, Share/Tsaragi crises, Alapa crises and the recent robbery attack in Offa, to mention but few.”

It expressed surprise that the Senate President, Bukola Saraki, and Gov. Abdulfatai Ahmed, had objected to the police action ‘’as if this was happening for the first time in Kwara”.

KLG advised Saraki to allow the police to do their work and stop impeding the investigation process.

It said: “The alarm raised by the Senate President and the Governor alleging that the IGP intends to incriminate them, and pre-empting the likely consequence of the action while the investigation is on-going is very ridiculous.

“The question is what is the concern of the Senate President and the Governor in this case?

“Why have they not made a noise before now, especially on similar cases reported above? Their actions draw us to the plausible conclusion that they have a lot to fear in this matter.

“KLG commends the position of President Muhammadu Buhari on the case so far. We believe he is a man of his words and he will allow justice to prevail.

“To the IGP, this is a trial on the personality of the Nigerian Police. We pray Allah to guide you as you protect lives and property in Nigeria.”

NAN reports that hundreds of residents besieged the venue of the press conference carrying placards with various inscriptions.

Some of the placards read: “IGP, expose serial killers and their sponsors in Kwara State,” “Enough of killings of innocent souls in Kwara,” and “ IGP must expose their godfathers”.

The conference was attended by representatives of about 25 political parties in Kwara led by Abdulmumuni Onagun, the Chairman of the Inter-Party Advisory Council.