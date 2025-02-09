Prominent journalist set to hit market with Ologbojo Garri

A prominent journalist, Alhaji Malik Ibitoye, is set to hit the market with Ologbojo Garri, produced by Yemoja Integrated Ventures.

The Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Yemoja Integrated Ventures revealed this in a statement he issued on Saturday.

According to Ibitoye, the product, made from carefully cultivated cassava, is specially packaged for both local consumption in Nigeria and for export to neighbouring countries.

“Crispy, delicious, and fresh, Ologbojo Garri stands out due to its expert production process,” the Publisher of Yemoja News said.

According to him, the product is the result of extensive research and development.

Ibitoye added: “We took our time to develop the perfect formula for Ologbojo Garri, ensuring it meets the needs of both Nigerians and international consumers.

“Garri is a staple food in Nigeria and several neighbouring countries, known for its nutritional value.

“Our product will be available at affordable prices while maintaining top quality.”

He further assured customers of a consistent supply and wide distribution network to ensure availability wherever it is needed.

For inquiries, visit the Yemoja Integrated Ventures head office at: 30, Salvation Street, Temidire, Sango Ota, Ogun State, Nigeria. Telephone number: 08170028183.

