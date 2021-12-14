Prominent Itsekiri leader, Isaac Jemide, dies, Okowa mourns

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State on Monday commiserated with the Jemide family and Itsekiri people of the state on the death in Warri of their prominent leader, Chief Isaac Jemide.

The octogenarian lawyer and ex-member of the House of Assembly in the defunct Bendel State died on Sunday at 88.

Okowa, in a condolence message by his Chief Press Secretary, Olisa Ifeajika, also commiserated with the people of Warri on the demise of the astute lawyer and politician.

He described the deceased as a great leader who promoted harmonious relations between the Itsekiri people and their neighbours.

Okowa noted that the late Chief Jemide was a great lawyer and former Commissioner in the defunct Oil Mineral Producing Areas Development Commission, representing Delta State.

He said: “On behalf of the government and people of Delta, I commiserate with the Jemide family, the Itsekiri nation and the people of Warri on the demise of the octogenarian lawyer, politician and Itsekiri national leader, Chief Isaac Jemide.

“Chief Jemide, a staunch Rotarian, would be remembered for his devotion to God and phenomenal contributions to the Itsekiris, the Bar and Rotary.”

Okowa prayed that Almighty God should grant the family, Itsekiri people and associates the grace to bear his demise.