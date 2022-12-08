News

Prominent Islamic cleric, Sheikh Bauchi, falls ill, Buhari wishes him quick recovery

President Muhammadu Buhari, Thursday wished Sheikh Mohammed Dahiru Bauchi quick recovery from a bout of illness.

In a message to the leader of the Tijjaniyya Islamic Movement conveyed by the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Professor Isa Ibrahim Ali Pantami on his behalf, President Buhari said he wished the Sheikh a ”speedy recovery and good health”.

The President prayed to Allah to increase the health of the Islamic leader for his noble “teachings to continue to guide his followers and the nation in our efforts to build a just and compassionate society.”

”My prayers go out to him. May Allah give him good health and speedy recovery.”

Minister Pantami reported to the President that the Sheikh’s condition is now much better.

He added that the Islamic leader thanked the President for the care and goodwill, praying for the continued success of the administration in nation building, peace and prosperity.



