Chief Adegboyega Adegoke, the Executive Director, OES Energy Services Limited, has dumped the Peoples Democratic Party for the All Progressives Congress in Oyo State.

He made the announcement while addressing his supporters on Sunday in Ibadan.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Adegoke, a political disciple of Senator Rasheed Ladoja, is the Ajia-Balogun Olubadan of Ibadanland.

NAN also recalled that Adegoke contested the House of Representatives seat for Ibadan South-West/North-West Federal constituency in 2015 on the platform of Accord Party and lost.

He was also part of those who worked for the emergence of the present administration of Governor Seyi Makinde on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party in the state.

Adegoke, who is eyeing Oyo South Senatorial District seat, said his decision was after several consultation with his political associates, leaders and supporters across the 33 local government areas of the state.

He dismissed speculations that he was still in the PDP, assuring his supporters that he was in the APC fully.

Adegoke thanked his supporters for their concern on the matter, saying there was no cause for alarm.

According to him: “Few days ago, there was a fake news story that I, Olooye Adegboyega Taofeek Adegoke has decided to stay back in the PDP.

“Nothing could be far from the truth.

“I am in APC 100 per cent and will remain in APC.

“Please disregard such fake news.

“Just be calm, there is no cause for alarm as victory is certain by His grace.”

NAN reports that the Ibadan-born politician had been sighted at various reconciliation meetings of the APC in the state.

Supporters expressed joy over the news coming from their political leader and benefactor.

