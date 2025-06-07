Prominent actress survives car crash, POP accident

Prominent Nollywood actress, Bolaji Ogunmola, has survived a car crash and the fall of a Plaster of Paris ceiling in her home.

The film director announced this on her Instagram page with photographs of both incidents, saying the two shook her and she was unable to take several calls.

Ogunmola said both occurred in May.

She wrote: “MAY DUMP.

“To everyone whom I didn’t return their calls and messages… life was happening.

“I am well, and everyone is okay.

“Don’t just say sorry, just ask for my account number, please or send a new car.

“Happy New Month, family.”

