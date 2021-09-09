Project verification exercise: Ogun SUBEB collaborates with development partners

The Ogun State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) in collaboration with Development Partners Coordination have commenced 2021 phase one (1) project verification and assessments in the state, so as to ensure compliance, guideline and action plan of the present administration.

The Chairman of Ogun State SUBEB, Dr. Femi Majekodunmi made this known while addressing newsmen after the inspection visit, saying the exercise cuts across the three senatorial districts of the state and over ten LG areas visited.

Dr. Majekodunmi, in a statement signed by his Press Officer, Dennis Adebola Ogunsanwo, said the exercise was necessary to ensure value for money, projects and programmes that were mutually funded by the state government through SUBEB and the Federal Government through Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC).

Contributing, the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Development Partners Coordination (Office of the Chief Economic Adviser), Bayo Adenekan said the monitoring exercise would ensure proper execution of projects in line with Governor Dapo Abiodun’s infrastructural pillar, adding that the monitoring was in line with the approved work plan of government

Adenekan said the outcome of the project assessments would be reported to the authorities for review and recommendations, noting that once it is adopted, it would further have immense impacts on future track of SUBEB projects and implementation.

Other government functionaries at the inspection were SUBEB Board Secretary, Olalekan Kuye, Director Physical Planning and Project Development, Ogun SUBEB, Engr. Akintayo Lukman.