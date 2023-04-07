Project Nigeria: I’m no longer certain I still believe in it — Soyinka

Nigeria’s Nobel Laureate, Prof. Wole Soyinka, has said he was no longer certain that he still believes in Project Nigeria.

The Nobel Laureate said this in a statement he issued following developments on the 2023 general election in Nigeria.

Soyinka said in the statement on Friday: “Project NIGERIA, I must confess, has become near terminally soul-searing.

“Do I still believe in it?

“I am no longer certain but – first, we must rid ourselves of the tyranny of the ignorant and the opportunism of time-servers.

“In any case, there is not much else to engage one on a foundation of ownership stakes.

“There is of course, always the possibility of a Revolution, with a clarity of purpose and acceptance of all attendant risks, including costly errors.

“Revolutions are not however based on the impetus of speculative power entitlement.

“No matter, until that moment, the structures that ensure just and equitable cohabitation must be protected from partisan appropriation – be it from material inducement, fake news, or verbal terrorism – the last being the contribution of one who is positioned to assume co-leadership of the nation, no less.

“Revolution is not about lining up behind the nearest available symbol.

“When a symbol does emerge however, we are still obliged to examine every aspect of what is fortuitously on offer, and continue to guard our freedoms every inch of the way.”