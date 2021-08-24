Progressive Movement mourns exit of “a political titan”

The Nigerian progressive movement, under the banner of the Pro National Conference Organisations (PRONACO) and Project Nigeria Movement (PNM) has condoled with the family of Senator Biyi Durojaiye, who passed on Tuesday morning in Lagos at 88 years.

The movement, in a joint condolence message signed by their spokesperson, Olawale Okunniyi, said the sad exit of the NADECO leader on the posthumous birthday of the late Chief MKO Abiola, the winner of the June 12 presidential elections, was a loss too heavy for his associates in the progressive movement to bear.

Okunniyi said the immediate past chairman Nigeria’s Communication Commission (NCC) played a major role during the NADECO struggles against military dictatorship in Nigeria by coordinating popular actions against military rule.

He further noted that Durojaiye was one of the strongest allies and confidants of Chief Tony Enahoro, leader of NADECO in his lifetime.

“Durojaiye as a member of the 1988 Constituent Assembly of Nigeria under the regime of General Ibrahim Babangida grew to become a political colossus, titan and a nation builder par excellence,” the statement noted.