The 11th Edition of the premier All African Congress of Herbal Medicinal Products and Nutraceuticals will hold on November 10, 2020.

The Congress, which will hold online, has as its theme: “Herbal Medicine and Dietary Supplements for the Treatment of COVID-19.”

Key Speakers at the programme include former Chairman of Nigeria’s Independent National Electoral Commission and foremost Professor of Pharmacognosy, Prof. Maurice Iwu; Dr. Vuong Trieu; Reuben Gisore; Saran Saund; T. J. Okujagu; Prof. Olukemi Abiodun Odukoya; Terra Reneau; and Prof. Martins Emeje of Nigeria’s National Institute for Pharmaceutical Research and Development.

Also to speak at the Congress are Prof. Isa Marte Hussaini; a Professor of Pharmacology and Fellow of the Nigerian Academy of Science, Dr. G.Eleje; Dr. Michel Tchimene; and Worku Gemechu.

Sub-themes for the programme that holds at 2pm West African Time are COVID-19: Challenges for Modern Medicine; IHP Detox: A Nigerian Herbal Medicine for the Treatment of COVID-19; Immunotherapy in the Management of Viral Infections; and “Artemisinin” as Possible Therapy in COVID-19.

Attendance is free, but pre-registration is required at [email protected]/[email protected].