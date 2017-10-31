Profile of new SGF, Boss Mustapha

Boss Mustapha, the new man appointed by President Muhammadu Buhari as Secretary to the Government of the Federation, is a lawyer and politician.

He has been for decades a Progressive, since he joined Nigerian politics in the late 1980s.

The man, who is fondly called: Boss, replaced Babachir David Lawal, another Adamawa State son, who was formally relieved of his post on Monday following an indictment for awarding a questionable grass cutting contract, for which he was a beneficiary, at an Internally Displaced Persons camp.

Mustapha attended Hong Secondary School in Hong, Adamawa State and North East College of Arts and Sciences in Maiduguri, Borno State for his A-Level.

He then went to Ahmadu Bello University in 1976, where he earned his Bachelor of Law (LL.B) in 1979.

He was called to the Bar in 1980.

From 1980 to 1981, Mustapha did the compulsory National Youth Service Corps at the Directorate of Legal of legal Services, Nigerian Army Headquarters and participated in the review of Court Marshall Proceedings.

After the NYSC, Mustapha joined Sotesa Nigeria Limited, an Italian consultancy firm, as the Executive Director in charge of Administration, leaving in 1983 to join the law firm Messrs Onagoruwa & Co in Lagos.

He later established his own practice as Principal Counsel in the firm: Messrs Mustapha & Associates.

In 2000, the Olusegun Obasanjo administration appointed him a member of the Interim Management Committee of the defunct Petroleum (Special) Trust Fund.

He served till 2007.

He returned to legal practice in 2007 as Principal Partner of the law firm: Adroit Lex.

As a politician, he was a member the Nigeria Constituent Assembly (1988-1989); Chairman People’s Solidarity Party in Gongola State (1989-1990); state Chairman, Social Democratic Party, Gongola State (1990-1991); and gubernatorial candidate for the SDP in Adamawa State in 1991.

He was also the Deputy National Chairman of the defunct Action Congress of Nigeria from 2010 to 2013.

In 2007, he again played a prominent role serving as the Deputy Director General of the party’s Presidential campaign Organization.

His services remained in high demand after the fusing of ACN with other parties to form the All Progressives Congress.

He was the Secretary of the APC Presidential Campaign Organization Mobilization (2015) and member, APC Transition Committee (2015).

He is also a member, APC Board of Trustees.

Until his new appointment, the man fondly called Boss was the Managing Director/CEO of the National Inland Waterways Authority.

Like Lawal, Mustapha is a Christian and he is the National Vice President, Full Gospel Business Men’s Fellowship International Nigeria.