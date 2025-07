Profile of new Chairman as Dangote retires from Dangote Cement

Foremost entrepreneur and founder of Dangote Cement Plc, Aliko Dangote, has announced his retirement as a Director and Chairman of the Board of Directors, effective July 25, 2025.

He is relinquishing his position and retiring from the board so as to focus more attention on the Refinery, Petrochemicals, Fertiliser, and Government Relations.

This was said to be in order for Dangote to drive the company’s five-year business trajectory to a superlative height.

The board of Dangote Cement Plc has therefore announced the appointment of Emmanuel Ikazoboh, an independent non-executive director, as the new Chairman, Board of Directors.

In the same vein, Hajiya Mariya Aliko Dangote was also appointed to the Board of Directors of the company, while Prof. Dorothy Ufot retired from the Board.

Reputed as Africa’s leading investor, Dangote leaves giant footprints as he retires from the board.

His vision and tenacity redefined not just a company, but the entire cement industry landscape by becoming Africa’s largest cement producer and largest exporter of cement and clinker in Sub Saharan Africa.

Dangote’s journey with cement began with a bold dream: to make Nigeria and Africa self-sufficient in cement production.

Through strategic investments in state-of-the-art plants and a commitment to local content, he not only met that goal but exceeded it.

Dangote Cement Plc has 52.0Mta capacity across the African continent, with Nigeria accounting for 35.25Mta.

Currently, additional greenfield plants are coming up in Cote d’Ivoire (3.0Mta) and Itori, Ogun State, Nigeria (6.0 Mta).

On completion this year, they will push total capacity to 61.0Mta.

Under Dangote’s visionary leadership, Dangote Cement Plc recorded the highest revenue and Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) in the history of the company.

According to the unaudited results for the six months ending June 30, 2025, the group revenue went up by 17.7 percent from N1.760 billion at the same period in 2024 to N2,071.6 billion, representing the highest revenue in the history of the company.

Group Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) grew by 41.8 percent to N944.900 billion from N666.22 billion.

EBITDA (Nigeria Operations) grew by 82.4 percent to N845.4 billion.

Profit before tax went up from N292.96 billion to N730 billion, indicating a 149 percent increase, while profit after tax surged by 174.1 percent to N520.5 billion, in contrast to N189.90 billion in the same period at the preceding period.

In the six months, export volumes from Nigeria increased by 18.2 percent, with 18 successful clinker shipments made to Ghana and Cameroon.

Dangote’s legacy will be counted in the millions of jobs created, infrastructure built, and confidence restored in African industrial potential.

He has proven that Africa can produce, compete, and lead on the global stage.

It is on record that subsidiaries under Dangote Group paid over N402 billion in taxes in 2024, making it the highest taxpayer in the country.

Ikazoboh in his acceptance speech said he is truly honoured to accept the role of Chairman of Dangote Cement Plc, while pledging to uphold the highest standards of leadership and dedication in this role.

He described the company as a beacon of African enterprise, which has consistently demonstrated resilience, innovation, and a commitment to excellence.

Over the years, Dangote Cement Plc has not only become the continent’s leading cement producer, but has also played a vital role in driving economic growth and development across numerous African nations.

Giving an insight into what his tenure holds for the company, Ikazoboh said: “My vision for Dangote Cement Plc is built upon a foundation of sustainable growth, operational efficiency, and unwavering commitment to our core values.

“We will continue to focus on the following key priorities, Operational Excellence, Strategic Expansion, Sustainability, Innovation and Community Engagement.”

Part of the strategies he intends to introduce include driving down costs through the implementation of robust cost-reduction strategies to navigate inflationary pressures and enhance competitiveness.

The company, he stated, will accelerate efforts to adopt alternative fuels and technologies, reducing reliance on fossil fuels and contributing to a more sustainable future.

Regarding staff welfare, he promised that the company will continue to invest in training and development, fostering a culture of excellence and empowering employees to reach their full potential.

Ikazoboh was previously the Group Chairman of Ecobank Transnational Inc, a pan-African banking group.

He started his professional career at Akintola Williams Deloitte.

He first became the Managing Partner for francophone offices in Cameroon and Côte d’Ivoire and later became the Managing Partner of the Deloitte firm in West and Central Africa until 2009.

In 2010 he was appointed by the Securities and Exchange (SEC) as an Interim Administrator to carry out capital market reforms of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) and the Central Securities Clearing System Plc (CSCS).

