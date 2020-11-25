Chisom Chukwuneke, the daughter of a Professor and Consultant Surgeon at the University of Nigeria Teaching Hospital, Nsukka, Felix Chukwuneke, is dead.

Her father announced the demise of the outstanding student of Graceland School, Enugu on his Facebook page.

Chisom died on October 18, 2020, about a year after being named the best graduating student of Graceland School, Enugu when she obtained seven distinctions at the West African Senior School Certificate Examination in 2019.

According to her professor father, Chisom became ill and was flown to South Africa, where she died a day to his birthday.

He wrote on Chisom, who is to be buried on November 29, 2020 in Anambra State: “Just like a dream. But the realities are crystal now; just a pain in the leg that snowballed to a devastating episode. The battle started earnestly. I hear you call daddy my leg is paining me. I watch as you lie abed with pain. As restless and worried as I can be, I promised to do everything humanly possible.

“With glaring poor health care in Nigeria, off we went to South Africa. We were happy at your initial recovery not knowing the war was just to begin. We fought it together for more than a year in SA. You were an embodiment of intelligence of inestimable value

“You spoke in parables about a special gift 10 days earlier, and left a day to my birthday. Never did I know your special birthday gift you promised was your glorious exit. You exhibited your virtuoso and dazzling intellects, to the bewilderment of the doctors at Wits Donald Gordon Hospital Parktown Johannesburg South Africa Today your name is written in Gold over there.”