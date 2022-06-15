Professor Soyinka’s brother, Femi, dies at 85

Professor Femi Soyinka, a brother of Nobel laureate and professor of Comparative Literature, Wole Soyinka, has died.

The former Provost of the College of Health Sciences of Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, died on Tuesday at the age of 85.

According to a statement by his family, signed by his son, Ayodele, Soyinka died in the early hours of Tuesday, June 14, 2022, at his home in Kukumada Village, Ibadan, Oyo State.

Soyinka, who received a Medical degree in Medicine and Surgery MBchB from the University of Heidelberg in 1964, worked in the academia for 30 years, holding various positions from Chief Medical Director to Dean of the Faculty of Health Sciences and the Provost of the College of Health Sciences of Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Nigeria.

The statement read, “The Soyinka Family of Ake/Isara, Ogun State, has announced the passing of their father, grandfather, great grandfather, brother, uncle Professor Femi Soyinka, which occurred in the early hours of Tuesday, 14 June 2022 at his home in Kukumada Village, Ibadan, Oyo State.

“Born in 1937, Professor Femi Soyinka received a Medical degree in Medicine and Surgery MBchB from University of Heidelberg, 1964; and Doctor of Medicine (MD) degree from the same University in 1965. He specialised and practised as a Dermatologist, Venereologist and Allergologist at the University of Giessen, 1969.

“In 1972, he obtained a Master of Public Health degree from Hadassah Medical School, (MPH) Israel.