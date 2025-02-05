Professor sentenced to three years in prison for electoral fraud

An Akwa Ibom State High Court has sentenced Professor Ignatius Uduk, a professor at the University of Uyo, to three years imprisonment for electoral fraud during the 2019 general election.

The Independent National Electoral Commission, preferred three count charges against the university lecturer over the election in 2019.

Out of the three, Justice Bassey Nkanang of Uyo High Court 5 in the judgement delivered on Wednesday, acquitted Uduk, a Professor of Human Kinetics, of Count 1, and convicted and sentenced him to three years imprisonment each on Count 2 and 3 to be served concurrently.

Another UNIUYO Professor, Peter Ogban, also arraigned by INEC under similar circumstances, had earlier been convicted and sentenced to 36 months imprisonment in the trial that opened in 2019 over that year’s general elections.

