Professor, others arraigned for fraud, stealing N34 million

The Police Special Fraud Unit, Milverton, Ikoyi, Lagos State has charged 74-year-old Professor Yusufu Ameh Obaje; Sanni Abimbola Olive, 39; and Shedrack Babatunde Anjorin, 68, before the Lagos Federal High Court for conspiracy, stealing and obtaining the sum of N34 million by false pretence from an oil and gas servicing firm.

The PSFU spokesman, Superintendent of Police Eyitayo Johnson, made the disclosure in a statement on Saturday.

He explained that the money was obtained in two tranches of N27 million and N7 million supposedly to finance a contract awarded by the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited to Golden Bimby Nigeria Limited/Sanni Abimbola Olive.

Johnson said: “The documents relating to the contract and landed property used as collateral for the credit facility were found to be forged. Suspects have been charged to the Federal High Court, Lagos on a 3-count charge as earlier stated.”





