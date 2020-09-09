The Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, says that professionalising Nigerian football development as being promoted by current reforms in the nation’s football will make Nigerian leagues better to compete with others around the world.

Dare, who made the assertion on Wednesday in Lagos, said his desire was to see the Nigerian leagues grow beyond the current state with rapid transformation through proper licensing and financial control unwavering.

“The step is critical for building stakeholder’s confidence following the reclassification of sports from recreation to business as part of President Buhari’s commitment to make sports business.

“Other necessary steps involve running the leagues as businesses and not as recreation,” he said in a statement by his media officer, Kola Daniel.

“We have a clear plan and vision. We are dogged in working to fulfil them leveraging on public and private financing to achieve our goal. We are committed to make changes that would position our league for the best,” he said.

Dare said the leagues would not resume until basic conditions on club licensing control are enforced.

“As a ministry, infrastructure renewal is our ultimate goal to ensure television-friendly output that will encourage investors to put their money in a product that is quite attractive.

“This boils down to professionalism of all stakeholders, administrators, coaches, players and fans of the round leather game.

“This is the only way we can attract sponsors and fans returning in large crowds to the stadium when all facilities are put in better shape ahead of the new season,” he said.

The minister said that he was looking up to the licensing, infrastructure, incentives and better organised leagues when the season commences.

Dare expressed confidence that Nigeria will get it right and return to apex position in African football.