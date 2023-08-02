Professional group faults Sanwo-Olu’s Commissioners nominees’s list, calls for review  

The Companion, (An Association of Muslim Men in Business and The Professions) has faulted Lagos Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s recent list of Commissioner nominees, declaring that the proposed nomination “falls short” of Muslims’ expectation in the State.

The organisation recalled that the last general elections in the State was characterised by apathy, which it noted accounted for the ruling APC loss in the Presidential election in Lagos, still, it contended that Muslims rose to the occasion by mobilising and voting massively to ensure Sanwo-Olu’s victory.

The Companion in a press statement signed Wednesday by its Lagos District Amir (Head), AbdKabir Layiwola Baruwa, called for the immediate transmission of a supplementary list that will increase the percentage of Muslims in the cabinet to at least 50 per cent.

The statement reads in part: “It is in the light of this that we want to call your attention to the list of 39 nominees proposed for appointment as commissioners and Special Advisers forwarded by you to the Lagos State House of Assembly for screening and confirmation.

READ ALSO:

Sad as father dies while protecting son from collapsed building in Ondo

“We observe with serious concern and reservation that the list falls short of our expectations as Muslims. It does not in any way reflect the strength of support which the Muslims in Lagos gave you at the elections.

“Lagos State has an abundance of qualified Muslims (both male and female) in all spheres of life including every local government that could be selected as commissioners in the state. We therefore consider it unacceptable to allocate less than 25% of your cabinet to Muslims in spite of our huge population and support.

“The list does not reflect “social inclusion” as depicted in your T.H.E.M.E.S “plus” agenda. It is also offending to note that this is coming at a time when all Governors in the South West region are non-Muslims. We strongly hope that this is not an agenda to reduce Muslims to a state of insignificance in Lagos as this has political consequences.

“In view of the above, we call for the immediate transmission of a supplementary list that will increase the percentage of Muslims in the cabinet to at least 50%.”