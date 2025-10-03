Professional Certification: Nigeria’s giant leap in public procurement reform, by Sufuyan Ojeifo

The National Procurement Certification Programme (NPCP), a flagship initiative of Nigeria’s Bureau of Public Procurement (BPP), is redefining how the nation manages public resources. Anchored in the World Bank-funded Sustainable Procurement, Environmental, and Social Standards Enhancement (SPESSE) programme, the initiative prioritises transparency, efficiency and good governance. By making professional certification compulsory for procurement officers, the NPCP ensures that only qualified professionals handle Nigeria’s vast procurement responsibilities, tackling inefficiencies, inflated contracts and public distrust.

To be clear, the NPCP, as part of SPESSE, represents more than a technical fix. It is a bold attempt to professionalise an ecosystem that has long struggled with weak capacity and inconsistent standards. SPESSE itself is backed by an 80-million-dollar World Bank grant [being the first tranche and an additional $65m recently approved] and designed to align procurement practice with global benchmarks for sustainability, environmental responsibility and social accountability. Six centres of excellence in Nigerian universities now form the backbone of this reform, providing training for a pipeline of skilled professionals. The NPCP acts as the gatekeeper by validating candidates’ mastery of procurement laws, ethics, and best practices under the Public Procurement Act of 2007.

This initiative is not merely a symbolic exercise but a decisive shift towards professionalism in public service. Nigeria’s procurement spending accounts for almost a third of the national budget, estimated at more than 30 billion dollars annually. That scale makes procurement a make-or-break determinant of national development. When roads fail before completion or hospitals are left unequipped despite heavy investment, the roots of the problem are almost always found in weak procurement oversight. The NPCP, combined with SPESSE’s training, provides the corrective mechanism.

Recently, 250 participants attended a virtual orientation session organised by the NPCP team. The Certification Support Unit Coordinator, Babatunde Oladele, outlined the objectives of the professional certification process. The BPP Director-General, Dr. Adebowale Adedokun, delivered a clear message that professional certification was no longer optional but compulsory for all procurement officers, in line with broad institutional reforms. He stated that procurement officers would undergo Nigeria Procurement training modules covering Nigeria procurement laws, Category Management, ethical standards, environmental considerations, and global best practices. These modules, developed under SPESSE, are designed not only to strengthen technical competence but also to embed sustainability and social safeguards into daily procurement practices.

Participants were guided step by step on the Safe Exam Browser that would be used for the professional certification exam.

The orientation included illustrated instructions on downloading and launching the browser and laid out clear rules for the process.

A lively question-and-answer session allowed participants to clarify doubts, reinforcing confidence that the process would be both transparent and fair. The SPESSE programme’s investment in digital accessibility was evident, ensuring that candidates from across Nigeria could participate without the logistical burden of travel, a mark of inclusion and scalability.

The first set of the professional certification examination was held three days later. Out of 330 qualified candidates, 325 took part in the virtual session, which ran from 10am to 1pm. The test was rigorous, drawing 60 questions at random from a pool of 150, with each candidate receiving a different mix. They had 75 minutes to complete their answers. Stringent security was in place, with webcams required to be active throughout and automatic logout for anyone who lost connection.

These measures might have been tough, but they underlined the seriousness of the process and the credibility of the results, which are under review.

The implications for Nigeria’s procurement ecosystem are significant. The Office of the Head of Civil Service has approved the creation of a procurement cadre, linking promotions directly to professional certification. This marks a historic change in career progression and creates strong incentives for officers to embrace the NPCP.

For now, SPESSE subsidies make participation free of charge, but with the World Bank already signalling that this will not last forever, officers are being urged to take the opportunity while it remains accessible. A future where professional certification incurs fees could exclude those who delay; so urgency is both rational and necessary.

The stakes are high. The BPP audit of 2024 showed that 63 percent of federal contracts missed their deadlines. The Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative estimated that N4.1 trillion was lost to inflated contracts between 2020 and 2024.

These are not abstract numbers. They translate into abandoned infrastructure, underfunded schools, ill-equipped hospitals, and frustrated citizens. The costly redesign of the Abuja-Lokoja Highway, which added N217 billion to the project due to weak contract supervision, is only one example of why reform is urgent.

By linking training at university centres of excellence with a rigorous, technology-driven professional certification process, the SPESSE programme offers a dual strategy to address these failures. Officers are being prepared not only to meet technical requirements but also to uphold ethical and sustainable standards.

Embedding environmental and social considerations in procurement training places Nigeria within global currents, such as climate-conscious contracting and equitable resource allocation. In practice, this means procurement officers will be trained to consider carbon footprints when evaluating contractors or to ensure that local communities are not disadvantaged by large infrastructure projects.

For a better contextual understanding, it should be noted that Nigeria’s ambitions draw inspiration from countries like Rwanda and Morocco, where more than 90 percent of procurement officers are certified, and e-procurement adoption exceeds 80 percent. Vietnam has also emerged as a leader in embedding sustainability into procurement. By introducing a digital, randomised, and secure professional certification process, Nigeria is signalling that it is ready to join this group of reformers and, in time, set the pace on the continent.

Challenges remain, and it is important not to ignore them. Unstable internet access, particularly in rural areas, can limit equitable participation. Technical support must be strengthened to deal with glitches such as sudden webcam disconnections. Some candidates have already expressed concerns that security measures, while necessary, may disadvantage those with weaker connectivity.

The SPESSE programme’s resources, including its partnerships with universities and international experts, provide a platform to tackle these hurdles.

Sustaining political will and scaling infrastructure will be essential if the early momentum is not to be lost. For the avoidance of doubt, the NPCP is not simply a bureaucratic innovation. It is a milestone in Nigeria’s governance journey, one that combines political will, World Bank support, and the leadership of the BPP.

The message is already clear. Procurement can no longer be left to outdated practices or informal arrangements. It must be anchored in professionalism, transparency, and competence.

The NPCP, powered by the SPESSE programme, is a statement of intent. It signals that Nigeria is serious about ensuring every naira spent delivers value and builds public trust. If sustained, it will not just reform procurement but revolutionise it, laying the foundation for a governance system that truly serves citizens and stands comparison with the best in the world.

● Ojeifo is a journalist and editor-in-chief of THE CONCLAVE online newspaper.