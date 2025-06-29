Prof. Sulaiman: Global Netizens celebrate the neurosurgeon with heavenly hands

Vincent Stone, NAO News

A wave of global admiration continues to surge on social media as hundreds of thousands of users across continents celebrate the life-saving work and inspiring legacy of Prof. Wale Sulaiman, CON, a Nigerian-born neurosurgeon trained in Canada and the United States, widely known for his extraordinary expertise and compassionate care.

The viral spotlight was ignited by “It’s Color Coded”, an international black culture and entertainment platform, which featured Prof. Sulaiman under the hashtag #EssenceOfTheBlackCulture, praising his transcontinental medical journey, philanthropic work, and transformational leadership in African healthcare.

The post has generated thousands of heartfelt comments from former patients, healthcare peers, and global netizens who commended the renowned neurosurgeon for his “heavenly hands,” ethical practice, and unwavering commitment to accessible care.

Prof. Sulaiman’s illustrious career began in Nigeria before he relocated to Bulgaria after securing an academic scholarship through the Nigeria Bureau of External Aid, where he completed his medical degree and MSc. degree at the Medical University, Varna. His brilliance and academic excellence took him to Canada, where he also won a Canadian government scholarship for his postgraduate PhD. degree in Neuroscience at the University of Alberta.

He subsequently completed a Neurosurgery residency at the University of Manitoba, followed by a fellowship in complex spine surgery and peripheral nerve surgery in the United States. In his career as a Neurosurgeon in New Orleans, Louisiana, Prof. Sulaiman served as the Medical Director of the Back and Spine Center, System Chairman of the Department of Neurosurgery, Co-Medical Director of the Neurosciences Institute, Medical Director of the Laboratory of Neural Injury and Regeneration, Chairman of the Institutional Research Council, and a member of the CEO Advisory Council at Ochsner Health System. Additionally, he rose to the rank of Professor of Clinical Neurosurgery at Tulane University.

Guided by a sense of duty to his homeland, Prof. Sulaiman returned to Nigeria, where he established RNZ Global, a pioneering medical group focused on neurosurgery, spine care, and technological innovation in healthcare. He currently serves as: Chief Medical Director and CEO, RNZ Global Limited, President, RNZ Foundation, Pro-Chancellor and Chairman, Governing Council, Federal University of Health Sciences, Ila Orangun, Osun State, Chairman, Ministerial Implementation and Monitoring Committee for Medical Simulation; Member, Ministerial Monitoring Committee on TETFund High Impact Intervention Project for Medical Schools Rehabilitation across the six Geo-political Zones and Member, TETFund National Research Fund Screening and Monitoring Committee.

Also Read:

Prof. Sulaiman has recently expanded the services of RNZ clinic to San Francisco, California where he works as a consultant neurosurgeon at one of the largest health systems in the California bay area, Sutter Health.

Prof. Sulaiman’s story exemplifies the best of African excellence in global training, local impact, and a fierce dedication to service. His work continues to bridge international standards with local healthcare delivery, especially in underserved regions.

As tributes continue to pour in, one sentiment echoes across borders: Prof. Wale Sulaiman is not just a medical doctor, he is a thought leader, techno-politician, philanthropist, and an epitome of integrity. Nigeria needs more individuals like him; leaders with a giving heart, a sense of humanity, and compassion.

Imagine a global philanthropist who also happens to be a world class neurosurgeon serving as a State Governor or Minister in our country.

Indeed, that would be something to be celebrated!

Post Views: 2