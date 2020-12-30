A member of the Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption, Prof. Femi Odekunle, is dead.

The death of the professor was announced by the Chairman of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 and Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, on Tuesday.

Mustapha, who revealed this at the daily briefing of the PTF in Abuja, said Odekunle, a Professor of Criminology, died at about 6:30pm on Tuesday.

Reacting to the development, President Muhammadu Buhari expressed utmost shock at the news.

The President, in a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu, described Odekunle as valued friend and towering intellectual giant with an impeccable knowledge of his chosen academic field, criminology, and in such others as governance and administration.

“His death is very saddening,” said the President.

“His lasting contributions as well as his charisma, wit and sense of humour will be sorely missed by all us, his friends and associates.

“May the Almighty repose his soul.”