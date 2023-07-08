Prof. Lai Oso: Students, friends, colleagues to hold a day of tributes 

828 828

Mentees, friends and associates of late Professor of Mass Communication, Lai Oso have packaged a day of tributes for the iconic scholar.

The session which holds next week according to a press release e-signed by the Chairman, Organising Committee, Professor Dele Odunlami, is to celebrate the life and times of the great academician, erudite media and communication teacher.

Prof. Odunlami specified that the exercise is scheduled for Wednesday – 12th of July, 2023 at the OGD Hall, Moshood Abiola Polytechnic, MAPOLY Abeokuta starting from 11am to 3:00 pm.

Odunlami said the session will feature an array of activities including: tributes, special musical renditions capturing the life and times of the great scholar among others.

He confirmed that the event is being put together by tertiary institutions in Ogun State, offering Mass Communication and professional associations such: as the Nigeria Union Journalists, NUJ the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations Ogun State chapters, NIPR Ogun State Broadcasting Corporation (OGBC), Ogun State Television, (OGTV), Moshood Abiola Polytechnic Alumni, friends and associates of the deceased and the Victory Life Bible Church, Abeokuta where late Prof Lai Oso was a Pastor before his demise.

Recall that Prof. Oso died Saturday 24th June in a fatal auto crash while returning from a trip to Delta State University, DELSU Abraka where he had gone to examine some PhD students.