Prof. Lai Oso: LASU thanks stakeholders over befitting funeral programmes

The Faculty of Communication and Media Studies FCMS, Lagos State University, LASU, Ojo has thanked all stakeholders who contributed towards the success of funeral Programmes of the late Professor of Mass Communication, Lai Oso.

The Dean, LASU FCMS, Prof. Sunday Olayinka Alawode sent the gratitude in a statement he personally signed and obtained by The Eagleonline.

The statement titled: “APPRECIATIONS” reads in part: “This is to show our gratefulness to all Vice-Chancellors and and all principal officers, Deans, Directors, Professors, HoDs, institutions, associates, colleagues, Deputy-Registrars, Faculty Officers and non-teaching staff, friends, professional associations, Unions, the media, community/religious leaders, and our world class postgraduate and undergraduate students for participation and contributions to the funeral programmes of our communication icon and enigma, Professor Lai Oso, who has gone to eternal rest.

“We appreciate you tremendously and pray the good Lord to preserve and strengthen you with long life and prosperity.

Recall that Prof. Muraina Olayiwola Oso died Saturday, June 24, 2023 evening, after involving in a fatal auto crash in Ijebu, Ogun State, South West Nigeria, along Ore-Sagamu highway.

He was making a return trip to Lagos after discharging an academic assignment – as an External Examiner at the Delta State University (DELSU), Abraka, South South Nigeria.

Late Prof. Oso was also a former Dean, LASU school of Communications.

His remains was interred in Sagamu, Ogun State, yesterday – July 14, 2023.